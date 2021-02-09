COURT: Columbus murder victim identifies shooter before dying

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a Columbus man Monday.
35-year-old Joseph Dukes was shot on Sweetwater Drive Jan. 20. He the drove his vehicle to Moye Drive and wrecked.
According to the court hearing, Dukes pointed police to 29-year-old Deante Caruthers as his shooter before he died. Columbus detectives were able to determine that Caruthers and Dukes were in the same place on Jan. 20 when the shooting happened.
It’s not clear what led to the altercation between the two, but local attorney William Kendrick who is representing Caruthers, says it may be years before he gets to see the evidence against his client.
“At indictment is when we’re able to get information, view videos, get police reports and all of the discovery,” said Kendrick. “There are words and statements and phrases, coupled with circumstances and situations that would put a reasonable person on notice--- ‘Hey this is a dangerous situation and I may need to defend myself.’”
Murder trials usually take a year or longer, but the delay in the courts due the pandemic is why it could be a number of years before this case has a jury trial. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.
