Death investigation underway after suspect dies in Columbus police custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a suspect died in Columbus police custody.
Jerrel Ellis died at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Monday shortly after being transported there by police.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Aaron Lane Sunday night in reference to Ellis discharging a firearm multiple times inside of a residence. Upon arrival to the scene, a neighbor told officers that Ellis forcefully entered his residence, also on Aaron Lane.
The investigation revealed Ellis was held at gunpoint by the homeowner until police arrived at the scene.
EMS arrived at the scene and assessed Ellis. Police then transported Ellis to the hospital, out of an abundance of caution, for jail clearance. Ellis was placed in a holding room and Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room where he became unresponsive. Staff was able to revive Ellis, but he became unresponsive a second time and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The GBI was called to investigate Ellis’ death along with the Columbus Police Department because he was in police custody at the time of his death.
