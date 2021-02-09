Hamilton City Council discusses racial bodycam from former police chief, patrolman

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Hamilton City Council met Monday night for the first time since losing their police chief Gene Allmond and Sgt. John Brooks after they were caught on body cams using racially explicit language.
It was a packed room as Hamilton residents like Lynn Norris asked the council to help cure a distrust in the “black” community by incorporating some form of community-centered policing and allowing community input on it.
“We need a citizens advisory board to be formed and their first order of business consists of reviewing this plan,” Norris said
Pastor Lacoya Day of the Friendship Baptist Church in Hamilton was another individual who spoke out on the matter. She suggested council seek to remove the two former officer’s POST certifications, and allow him and other local pastors to have insight on the vetting process of the next police chief.
“Lastly, I would ask you to consider allowing pastors and other leading community officials to allow us to undergo what the police policy training is so we have knowledge of it,” Day said.
No action was taken by the council on any of the suggestions. Mayor Pro Tem Ransom Farley suggested to those who spoke to take their concerns to the Harris County Board of Commissioners for further action.
“See what the city does does not affect the county, what the county does, does affect the city,” Farley said.
Pastor Charles Graddick of the Rehobeth Baptist Church says he is not dismayed by the response. He along with other community members are willing to do what it takes to help offer a solution.
“I think Harris County and Hamilton City is going to be better after this is dealt with,” Graddick said.
One step forward is having the LaGrange Police Department come and offer sensitivity training for the Hamilton and Shiloh Police Departments. As far as the hiring process for police chief, there have already been six applicants.
