Head Football Coach Adam Winegarden leaving Auburn High

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After leading the Auburn High School Tigers to the 7A state championship game last year, Adam Winegarden has decided to leave the school. Winegarden has accepted the head coaching position at Tuscaloosa County.
Winegarden leaves the plains with a record of 56-19 over six seasons. From 2010-2011, Winegarden was the head coach at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
His new program, the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats, hasn’t made the postseason since 2014.
