Neighbors react to mother shot and killed in their Lee County community

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama mother is dead and her teenage son is in custody charged with her murder.
“I thought what in the world has happened on our quiet little street. You know, it can’t be good with caution tape,” said Theresa Dalrymple who lives down the street from the home where the shooting happened.
Dalrymple says she was home all day with the radio on and didn’t hear the shooting just down the street in the 2000 block of Lee Road 2085, which authorities say killed a 49-year-old mother. Authorities say the shooting happened around 2:30 p. EST.
“I was just puttering around my house and touching up on some paint and I seen the first couple cars go by and didn’t think nothing of it. And looked out again and there was a whole bunch of them and then I seen that caution tape go up and I thought oh Lord, that it is not good,” she described.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s son, 19-year-old Hunter Austin Walls, is in custody and accused of shooting his mother in the face. Investigators say this shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute between the pair.
“It was just terrible. Awful. Unbelievable,” said Dalrymple.
Kim Jackson says she’s lived in the area for more than three years.
“I’m just shocked. Nothing happens around here. It’s quiet. Sometimes we lock our doors. Sometimes we don’t. Kids are usually out riding bikes and playing basketball down the road. Nothing ever. Quiet,” she explained.
Authorities say five other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, including three children.
“I’d just like for everybody to keep that family in their prayers. It’s a very awful thing for them to have to go through and they’ve got a long road ahead of them. Especially those kids.”
