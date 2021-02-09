Officials address concerns of violence at Del Ranch bar in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials are addressing the concerns about the ongoing violence happening at a bar in East Alabama.
At the Lee County Commission’s meeting Monday night, Sheriff Jay Jones addressed the matter and requested more security at Del Ranch in Smiths Station. He also requested for the bar to change its hours to close at 1 a.m. during the weekday and at midnight on Saturdays.
Even though Del Ranch is now back in the hands of the original owners, they also agree with the Lee County sheriff that the violence has to stop.
“We certainly want the Del Ranch to work towards establishing better security procedures, better operational procedures that will help to mitigate these types of circumstances where persons are at risk. It’s simple as that,” said Jones.
The owners of Del Ranch said they are all working toward the same goal, which is safety.
