Police searching for theft suspect in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing a surveillance photo of a man they believe to be involved in a theft investigation.
CPD’s Burglary and Theft Division is currently working a theft case in which a man stole a publicly owned surveillance camera from east Columbus.
Details on the man or where the camera was stolen from have not been released.
Police are hoping that by releasing the surveillance photo, someone from the public will be able to identify him.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4294.
