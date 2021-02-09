A Stretch of Warm and Unsettled Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday on the soggy and stormy side as a warm front draped over the Gulf of Mexico as helped to usher in a widespread dose of rain for the morning commute. Rain and storms should taper off for the afternoon hours though with only a few showers left behind. The next few days will feature above average temperatures with mornings mild in the 50s and afternoons warm near 70 degrees. A series of passing disturbances coupled with two fronts nearby will help keep the unsettled weather pattern in place potentially even through early next week. We expect off-and-on showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, but the best rain coverage should be Thursday night into Friday (around 70-80%).
The forecast for the weekend and beyond is still fairly uncertain, but for now we’re keeping a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Valentine’s Day (with Saturday looking like the wetter of the two) with cooler air moving in putting temperatures back in the 50s during the afternoons. If we were to see a blast of colder air, early next week looks like the most likely scenario, but even that is not a guarantee. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, we do have a chance of rain in the forecast for NEXT Monday and Tuesday. But remember, this can and will change. Stay tuned!
