A Stretch of Warm and Unsettled Weather

The forecast for the weekend and beyond is still fairly uncertain, but for now we’re keeping a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Valentine’s Day (with Saturday looking like the wetter of the two) with cooler air moving in putting temperatures back in the 50s during the afternoons. If we were to see a blast of colder air, early next week looks like the most likely scenario, but even that is not a guarantee. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, we do have a chance of rain in the forecast for NEXT Monday and Tuesday. But remember, this can and will change. Stay tuned!