Unsettled Forecast Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for areas of drizzle and fog through the overnight hours and waking up early on Wednesday with some additional showers or a storm possible through the day Wednesday. The overall coverage looks to be 30-40%, so many place will end up staying out of any heavy rain. Still, our forecast will be unsettled as we look ahead with additional rain chances Thursday into Friday when some of the heaviest rain out of the forecast period should move in. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, but we should see those numbers back down to the mid 60s on Friday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday. Showers will still be with us on Saturday, but we’ll see things drying out a little bit for Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. There will still be some isolated showers with plenty of clouds as we end the weekend and head into the first part of next week, and we will also look for highs back in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s. Things may get even cooler by Tuesday of next week with the potential for more rain and highs in the 40s. We’ll keep our eyes on this very difficult forecast and fine-tune the rain coverage for you moving ahead.