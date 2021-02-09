WLTZ Closed Captioning Information

By Whitney McMahan | February 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 3:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WLTZ) - If you are having Closed Captioning issues, please let us know by using the information below.

IMMEDIATE CONTACT INFO

Jerry Garvin- Chief Engineer; 6140 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, GA 31907

WRITTEN COMPLAINT CONTACT INFO

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Chief Engineer, you may write to:

Louis Wall

