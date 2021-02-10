Alabama adds over 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to see a drop in COVID-19 cases as the state works to vaccinate its residents.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state added 1,401 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total so far this week to 4,756. The new seven-day average is 1,573 cases. The capital city added 69 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 78.
ADPH’s data also shows 309 deaths were added Wednesday, bringing the overall death total to 8,888 in Alabama.
In Montgomery, Baptist Health reports it is treating 86 patients.
Officials say there have been 993,715 vaccines delivered, and 523,241 of the vaccine doses have been administered.
Weeklong vaccination clinics are being held across the state this week. In Montgomery and Selma, a record number of people showed up at the drive-thru clinics. Nearly 3,500 received their vaccine in Montgomery in the first two days.
The state expanded the qualifications to receive a vaccine on Monday. The new prioritization for vaccination includes a large group, persons age 65 and above and the following:
- Health care workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers
Frontline essential workers include:
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary
On Tuesday, officials announced they’re adjusting the hours Montgomery’s mass vaccination clinic will operate for the final three days of the weeklong operation.
The new hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb.10 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 9 a.m. until all remaining doses are give.
- Entry to the site begins one hour prior to opening each day.
