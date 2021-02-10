Auburn University renaming two residence halls in honor of African American female leaders

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University announced that two residence halls will be named after two African American women who are considered trailblazers at the university.
Eagle Hall will be renamed in honor of Josetta Brittain Matthews, and Tiger Hall will be renamed in honor of Bessie Mae Holloway.
Matthews was the first black Auburn graduate and also the first black faculty member. Holloway was the first black person to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees and the second woman to do so.
Auburn’s trustees also approved a new 233,000 square foot football performance center that could possibly open next July.
