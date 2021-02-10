Chattahoochee County offers insight into recent uptick of COVID-19 cases

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The numbers from the Georgia state health department suggest Chattahoochee County is overwhelmed with new cases, but according to the county manager, the numbers are deceiving.
“Cusseta in particular, when we only have 3,300 residents, with those types of numbers, it makes it look like our entire population is COVID positive and that is not the case,” said County Manager Laura Lee Bernstein.
The Department of Public Health’s latest report shows Chattahoochee County has approximately 1,712 new cases in the last two weeks, which is based on the state’s projection of per 100,000 population.
Taking 10 percent of that number reveals Chattahoochee County really only has 712 new cases. A lot of them which are likely from the incorporated Fort Benning military installation.
“Eighty percent of the county’s population comes from Fort Benning,” Bernstein said.
While Bernstein admits, there has been a slight uptick in hyper-local community cases, the community is taking proper precautionary measures to keep transmission levels down.
The real focus now for the county is having enough access to the COVID-19 vaccine that other parts of rural Georgia have had a tough time getting their hands on.
“The resources for how we need to do this is not readily available because we are talking about workforce. We are talking about the quantity of the vaccine, and the ability to have people and the communities to come together and do this,” said Dr. Beverly Townsend, medical director for the West Central Health Department.
The Chattahoochee County Health Department is currently vaccinating its Phase 1A population by administering shots on site, but only on limited availability and certain days.
Bernstein says she hopes to change that soon and help vaccinate larger quantities.
“We are trying to investigate and start the process of becoming a point of distribution county so it would help alleviate some of that burden from the health department,” Bernstein said.
At one point, county government was considering making it mandatory for county employees to take the vaccine but instead have decided against that.
