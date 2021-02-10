Columbus Airport increasing economic impact

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was discussion Tuesday of the annual economic impact the Columbus Airport has the on the city.
Every 10 years, the Georgia Department of Transportation conducts an annual study to describe what kind of economic impact is taking place and the impact travel entities are having in their area.
The Columbus Airport increased its economic impact by over $20 million annually.
“It’s a tool we can use to bring businesses outside of Columbus here,” said Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark. “It’s also a tool that we use to bring visitors here to our trade center, and to visit our city, and use our hotels and our restaurants. So, the airport has a bigger economic impact, versus just buying an airline ticket.”
According to Clark, the revenue from the airport exponentially contributes to the city of Columbus. The airport now sits at over $94 million economic impact to the city of Columbus.
