Congressman Drew Ferguson visits Columbus; weighs in on impeachment trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party welcomed a special guest to their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson was the guest speaker.
Ferguson talked about the change in the White House administration and the results of the past election. He also weighed in on former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as it got underway Tuesday.
“First of all, I don’t think the drive-by impeachment are very good for the country. They’re certainly not good for Congress. Impeachment should be a weighted and solemn issue and to rush through an impeachment with no due process is completely wrong,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson represents Georgia’s 3rd district, including Troup County. He joined other Georgia Republicans in voting against the impeachment of Trump last month.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.