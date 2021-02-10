COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at select Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in East Ala.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Some Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Friday, eight locations in East Alabama, including four locations in Auburn, one in Opelika, two in Phenix City, and one in Valley, will offer the vaccine.
Not all locations will have the vaccine by Friday because doses are still limited. Opelika’s mayor is happy that locations in Lee County were chosen.
“I think the more vaccines that are available, the more folks that can get vaccinated, the sooner we’re going to get passed this pandemic,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “I’m very, very pleased what the East Alabama Medical Center is doing. It shows you what we can do when the community works together.”
Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine at these locations must first make an appointment on Walmart’s website.
