Former Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for providing prison contraband to inmate

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A former corrections officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on two counts of promoting prison contraband.
On Feb. 9, Lee Co. Investigators arrested 27-year-old D’Mario Jones, of Columbus, on two counts of promoting prison contraband, first degree. Jones was assigned to a shift in the Lee Co. Detention Center when the actions took place.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, evidence shows that Jones, on multiple occasions, was giving cell phones and related items to an inmate and in return, Jones was receiving money from that inmate’s family.
The Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and is anticipating multiple arrests of individuals.
Jones is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
