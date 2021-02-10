Goodwill SR offering free tax prep services to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (SR) is gearing up for tax season.
The organization is offering free tax preparation services to households that earn less than $57,000 annually. Goodwill SR will begin filing tax returns Feb. 12 and will run through the end of tax season on April 15.
Goodwill SR has been providing this service for more than 10 years. Organizers said this is a good opportunity to get your taxes filed and save hundreds of dollars in fees.
“One of the best keep secret of the world is I think the fact that Goodwill will prepare taxes for free, for anyone with the house whole income of $57,000 a year or less,” said Julie Bennett with Goodwill Sr. “We do this in partnership with the IRS.”
In addition to the Columbus location, the free tax service will be provided in Phenix city, Opelika, and Newnan. Walk-ins will not be allowed. To make an appointment at your nearest location, click here.
