Lee County Commission votes to allow Beulah residents to vote rezoning a proposed quarry

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to allow Beulah landowners to vote to establish zoning around the proposed quarry site.
A change in zoning could be all they need to force the owners of the quarry to find another place to locate.
Everywhere you go in the Beulah community, you’ll come across many signs that say to stop the quarry. That’s because many people who live in the community are fighting to stop Creekwood Resources from building a granite quarry there.
“The majority of our people in our community does not want this quarry. We have no desire to put this quarry here,” said Tara Brumfield, a Beulah resident.
Brumfield is leading the effort to keep Creekwood Resources from building a quarry. She says their Facebook page ‘Protect Beulah, Stop The Quarry’ has over 1,000 likes. They have collected 445 signatures from people in the area to move to the next step.
“It’s going to a vote, and the vote has already been set for May 18th. So, we’re excited,” Brumfield said.
The vote will give the community the opportunity to rezone the area so that the quarry would not be able to locate there. Because at least 15 percent of voters signed the petition, the Lee County Commission was able to grant the vote.
“You know, we’re right on point on this, because number one, in my mind, a quarry would affect water, would affect air, and would affect the quality of life,” said Lee County Commissioner Richard Lagrand Sr.
If zoning were to be approved at the quarry proposal site, Creekwood Resources will have to start looking elsewhere just like they did when they previously proposed the quarry in Opelika.
“I fought against that one, worked with the people who fought against it when they tried to build in Opelika, and I’m going to continue to fight along with my fellow commissioners to keep it from coming,” said Lagrand.
“This has been an uphill battle. We have hit so many brick walls regarding this issue, but to finally hurdle one obstacle is overwhelming,” Brumfield said.
WTVM reached out to Creekwood resources, and they say that they are committed to becoming a good corporate citizen, neighbor, and environmental steward.
