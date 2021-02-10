Lee County teen remains in jail; charged with mother’s murder

CUSSETA, Ala. (WTVM) - There have been some new developments in the tragic story of a Lee County family. A teenager is accused of the brutal murder of his mother.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, 19-year-old Austin Walls is being held in the Lee County Jail. The victim is his 49-year-old mother Stacey Walls. Austin Walls’ bond is set at $150,000.
Jones said three children, all aged six years old or under, were in the home when Stacey Walls was shot in the face. He said the sheriff’s office believes an altercation happened just before the shooting.
“I think it is particularly tragic in regard to the fact that this is a mother and son,” said Jones. “That is something that really doesn’t figure into anything that logic would dictate for folks. And I think that in and of itself is very upsetting.”
Authorities are still trying to figure out why the mother and son were arguing. Jones said they found a 9 mm handgun that’s believed to be involved in the shooting. He said they’re investigating who the gun belongs to.
