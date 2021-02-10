MCSD considering a total elementary magnet school to start in fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board is discussing a proposal for a district-wide elementary total magnet school to start in the fall.
Muscogee County School District ( MCSD) officials say the district’s growth patterns in Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy’s neighborhood zone is declining with Booker T. Washington Apartments and Chase Homes demolished.
The proposal aims to welcome its inaugural class of student in August 2021 with a focus on creating an engineering magnet school.
“We have been revisiting all of our magnet programs and starting to review those and revising those to meet the needs and choice opportunities that are available for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
All kindergarten through fifth grade students currently enrolled will be able to continue at the school. The proposal says current non-magnet students at Downtown Elementary will be grandfathered in under magnet status.
MCSD officials say there are currently 250 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Downtown Elementary with the school’s capacity being 675 students.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.