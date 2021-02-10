Over 600 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 600 residents in the Chattahoochee Valley received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pine Mountain Tuesday.
A vaccination clinic as held at Callaway Gardens.
The West Central Health District only planned to administer roughly 500 vaccinations, but ended up vaccinating 620 people. The clinic was held near the Robin Lake Beach area, which is typically closed this time of year.
Multiple lanes allowed people getting their shot to be in and out of the process in less than half an hour. Dr. Beverly Townsend said it’s her goal to vaccinate as many Georgians as possible, but with large vaccination clinics like the one in Pine Mountain. The challenge is estimating how many doses to draw so that none go to waste.
“If we have any extras that will be left over, then we will definitely start calling people on the list. We never throw away the vaccine because we always have plenty of people who want the vaccine,” said Townsend.
There will be another opportunity for people to get vaccinated next Thursday. The West Central Health District will be in Crisp County where they plan to administer over 1,600 doses only to those who have registered in Crisp or nearby Dooley County.
