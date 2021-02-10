Spring-Like Weather in the Immediate Forecast

While folks to the north of us across the U.S. are experiencing frigid temperatures from an Arctic blast, a front stalled out to our north is preventing any southward progression of this bitterly cold air. So, we expect another warm, spring-like day for Thursday and once again will likely start off the morning with some fog around. Rain chances go up again tomorrow afternoon as the aforementioned cold front finally approaches from our northwest, bringing showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening transitioning to rain at times throughout the day on Friday. The front will also usher in a cooler weekend, though we don’t expect any Arctic cold by any means.