Spring-Like Weather in the Immediate Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the Valley until 11 AM EST with visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less over the next several hours. So, factor that in for your morning commute. Some patchy drizzle and isolated showers are also possible at times today, but no heavy rain like we dealt with yesterday morning. We expect some breaks of sunshine this afternoon, and despite some lingering clouds, high temperatures will push to near 70 this afternoon.
While folks to the north of us across the U.S. are experiencing frigid temperatures from an Arctic blast, a front stalled out to our north is preventing any southward progression of this bitterly cold air. So, we expect another warm, spring-like day for Thursday and once again will likely start off the morning with some fog around. Rain chances go up again tomorrow afternoon as the aforementioned cold front finally approaches from our northwest, bringing showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening transitioning to rain at times throughout the day on Friday. The front will also usher in a cooler weekend, though we don’t expect any Arctic cold by any means.
The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue over the weekend and into early next week as the incoming front on Friday stalls out to our south. There is still uncertainty in just how cold it could get—or not—next week. Right now, we have highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s over Valentine’s Day weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. For now, we’ll keep rain coverage elevated for Monday and Tuesday too with seasonable temperatures before a cooldown by the middle of next week.
