State lawmakers pushing for enforcement of Alabama abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several state lawmakers held a news conference on Tuesday urging the Alabama courts to enforce the Human Life Protection Act and Amendment 930.
Forty-six members of the state Legislature and the Alabama Republican Executive Committee have intervened in a class action lawsuit they say will protect Black children from targeted abortions.
“I encourage with every fiber of my being, your governors, your lieutenant governors, your secretary of state, every elected official, to come alongside the 46 who are standing for life and saying we want to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Catherine Harris, president of the Restoration Project.
A federal court has ordered the Human Life Protection Act, which is Alabama’s abortion ban, to not be enforced while litigation continues.
