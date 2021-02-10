Staying Wet at Times Through Valentine’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very foggy start early Wednesday, we could see more of the same heading into Thursday - another night with areas of dense fog and cloudy skies, and that’s how we will wake up early Thursday. The best rain chances tomorrow will move in during the afternoon and into the evening and nighttime hours. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible too with highs reaching the lower 70s. Going into Friday, scattered showers will again be with us, and unfortunately the weather will stay unsettled for our Valentine’s Day weekend with highs dropping back into the 50s and rain chances sticking around for Saturday and Sunday. It looks like Saturday will feature a better chance at getting wet than Valentine’s Day, but it is a forecast the bears watching! Rain coverage will still be up there on President’s Day and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The bitter cold air looks to stay just to our north and west, but we caution that things could change in the extended forecast when it comes to those temperatures and rain chances when we are in this kind of weather pattern, so we’ll be watching it closely!