Tuesday prep basketball wrapup: Harris County, Northside advance in Region tournament play

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The opening night of the GHSA Region 2-5A basketball tournament was a good one for both Northside and Harris County.
Brooke Bass hit a layup with 2.7 seconds remaining to give the Harris County girls a 47-46 win over Starr’s Mill to advance to the region semifinals and clinch a spot in the state tournament in a game played on Tuesday in Hamilton.
Both Northside teams earned road victories to advance. The Patriot girls beat Whitewater 60-50, while the Patriot boys knocked off second-seeded Starr’s Mill 68-65.
The semifinals are set for Thursday at Whitewater. On the girls’ side of the tournament, Northside faces top-seeded Griffin at 4 pm ET with Harris County playing McIntosh at 7 pm.
The boys semifinals have top-seeded Harris County playing Griffin at 5:30 pm and Northside versus Whitewater at 8:30 pm
The third-place and championship games are scheduled for Friday night.
In other playoff action, Jabria Lindsey had 22 points to lead the Central Red Devils past the Smiths Station Panthers 56-22 on Tuesday night to earn a spot in the AHSAA 7A-Area 4 finals and the berth in the state tournament that goes with it.
The Red Devils will play at Auburn on Friday night for the Area title.
In other Alabama girls action, Eufaula beat Valley 70-19, and Opelika topped Russell County 55-45 to set up Friday night’s finals in 6A-Area 4.
And at the AISA Class AAA boys elite 8 in Montgomery on Tuesday, Glenwood was upset by Clarke Prep, 56-55, Springwood eliminated by Tuscaloosa Academy, 73-45, and Lee-Scott was a 61-44 winner over Morgan Academy to advance to Friday’s state semifinals.
In regular season action, Jaylin Sellers had 21 points to lead the Spencer Greenwave to a 98-52 victory over the LaGrange Grangers. Javon Brown of the Grangers led all scorers with 22 points in a losing cause.
The Pacelli Vikings beat Trinity Christian 61-58. Keyshaun Fleetion had 17 points while Travis Harper added 16 and Pierre Summers had 12.
