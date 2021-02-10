Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes, closes section of Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has left a section of Highway 80 closed in Russell County.
The crash happened at approximately 10:26 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash involved two commercial vehicles, which blocked the westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 80.
The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened eight miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.
ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.