Alabama adds 1,503 COVID-19 cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to ADPH, 1,503 new cases of coronavirus were reported. The seven-day average for new cases stands at 1,392 cases per day.
ADPH’s data also shows 133 deaths were added Thursday, bringing the overall death total to 9,021 in Alabama since the pandemic was first discovered last March.
Hospitalizations continue to fall. In Montgomery, Baptist Health’s three hospitals reported treating at total of 93 COVID-19 inpatients.
ADPH reports that 993,715 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state. Of those, about 55 percent, or 553,003 doses, administered.
Weeklong vaccination clinics are being held across the state. In Montgomery and Selma, a record number of people showed up at the drive-thru clinics. Selma’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics ended two days early after running out of doses. In Montgomery, more than 3,500 doses have been given.
The state expanded the qualifications to receive a vaccine on Monday. The new prioritization for vaccination includes a large group, persons age 65 and above and the following:
- Health care workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers
Frontline essential workers include:
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary
On Tuesday, officials announced they’re adjusting the hours Montgomery’s mass vaccination clinic will operate for the final three days of the weeklong operation.
The new hours are as follows:
- Thursday, Feb. 11- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 9 a.m. until all remaining doses are give.
- Entry to the site begins one hour prior to opening each day.
