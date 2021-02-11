Auburn University to rename two dorm buildings after African American female alumni leaders

“In reviewing the names, we realized that there wasn’t one single name on a building on our campus that was the name of a diverse person,” said Elizabeth Huntley, an Auburn Board of Trustee member. “In addition of looking at names, we also need to look at what do our buildings say about who we are, do they tell Auburn’s story, and a part of Auburn’s story is the integration of Auburn and the celebration of diversity in our distinguished African American alumni.”