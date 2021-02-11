Auburn University to rename two dorm buildings after African American female alumni leaders

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is taking several steps to increase the presence of diverse trailblazers and celebrating their impact at the school.
The Auburn Board of Trustees recently announced that two honors dormitories - Eagle Hall and Tiger Hall- will be renamed after Auburn’s first African American graduate and faculty member, Dr. Josetta Brittain Matthews, as well as the University’s first African American Board of Trustee member, Bessie Mae Holloway.
The Auburn Board of Trustees says its task force has been working since last summer to review the names of buildings on Auburn University’s campus.
“In reviewing the names, we realized that there wasn’t one single name on a building on our campus that was the name of a diverse person,” said Elizabeth Huntley, an Auburn Board of Trustee member. “In addition of looking at names, we also need to look at what do our buildings say about who we are, do they tell Auburn’s story, and a part of Auburn’s story is the integration of Auburn and the celebration of diversity in our distinguished African American alumni.”
Matthews’ daughter, Dr. Heidi Wright, who is currently an instructor at Auburn, was thrilled to hear the news.
“She did pave the way for other students of color to come to Auburn and know that ‘hey, I can achieve this, I can graduate from a major institution of higher learning,” Wright said.
Not only is Matthews celebrated in the honor dorms, but she now has a scholarship in her name for minority students.
“We are just overjoyed that another person of color is going have an opportunity to get a college education,” Wright said. “Because that one person can go out and be very effective and make change in the world, you know it only takes one.”
Huntley says the University’s efforts to promote diversity doesn’t stop with renaming buildings.
“The bigger issue is where do you stand on diversity, and how are you addressing your students, your faculty, your culture on your campus,” said Huntley.
Other efforts underway at Auburn University include the renaming of the student center in honor of the first African American president of Auburn’s student government association, Harold D. Melton. The school is also creating a Pan-Hellenic legacy plaza to recognize Auburn’s black Greek organizations.
A ceremony for the two women being honored at Tiger Hall and Eagle Hall will be later this spring.
