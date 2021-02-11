Chattahoochee County Student Attendance Council hosts community food giveaway

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County Student Attendance Council helped families Wednesday by hosting a food giveaway.
The giveaway took place at Roscoe Robinson Activity Center where multiple members from the council helped distribute items such as barbecue chicken, cheese milk, cabbage, and fruit to people who pulled up in their vehicles to receive the goods.
There was no limit on how many boxes of food people could receive. A majority of the donated food came from local food banks. Gwenetta Echols, the Chattahoochee County district social worker, said the giveaway is just another way to give back to those in need, especially since many children are at home learning virtually, which can put a financial strain on parents.
“We are just so happy to do this. When we see families drive up, we wave, they smile, and they know it is welcomed for them to have whatever we have here because the Chattahoochee County School District is all about making sure every child receives what they need to have,” said Echols.
Echols said the council works to host not just one, but multiple food giveaways a month to help fill the need. She said Bethel AME Church in Cusseta will be hosting another giveaway next week and it will be open to the public.
