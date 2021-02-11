Columbus Police Department seeing gradual increase in officer shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a population of roughly 200,000 in Columbus, having enough police officers to maintain balance within the city has been an ongoing issue dating back to the year 2000, according to the mayor.
“We always had vacancies of 15, 20 or 30 positions that seemed to always be in a state of transition,” Mayor Skip Henderson said. “But lately it has been a challenge to recruit police officers.”
Taking a look back at prior years, in 2017, the Columbus Police Department was down 80 officers, in 2018 it was 90, and in 2019 the department was down by 100 officers, which shows a gradual increase over time.
Today, the department is down by 105 officers and Chief Freddie Blackmon says that could be due to a number of reasons.
“Some applicants are no longer interested in law enforcement. It could also be due to the pandemic that we are experiencing,” Blackmon said.
For just last year, 51 new officers were hired. The same year, 59 officers left or resigned. The focus is trying to come up with ways to retain more officers than the amount that leaves.
“We would put out an advertisement to hire officers and we used to get 300 people to apply. Now, we are lucky if we get 30 or 40,” Henderson said.
With the shortage and recent increase in violent crimes, Blackmon says the response time has not been significantly impacted.
“We are still able to adequately provide protection for each beat that officers are assigned to ride,” Blackmon said.
The City of Columbus has budgeted for a total of 485 officers. Henderson says as important as it is to fill those positions, it is more important to find qualified people right for the role.
As an incentive to try to help fill that shortage, Henderson says they have defunded some positions within the police department and applied that money to increase starting pay for officers.
