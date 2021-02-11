Count of homeless population in the Chattahoochee Valley delayed due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus pandemic is causing delays in a count of the homeless population living in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The count is conducted by the United Way Home for Good Point in Time Count.
Pat Frey with Home for Good says they’re pushing the count back a few weeks this year to next Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to wait for the surge of COVID-19 cases to decrease from the holidays.
Everyone will be wearing masks and they will be more spread out in the shelters. The goal of this yearly count is to be an open access point to help homeless people get permanent housing.
“Obviously with a pandemic and COVID-19, we are always looking for volunteers, but even more so this year,” said Holli Browder, director at Columbus Parks and Recreation. “In the past, we have always done this with volunteers and the thing about it is in some years, we might have had too many, but this is not that case this year.”
“We’re not numbers. These are people. These are our neighbors. These are our communities. And it’s not just because of the global pandemic. There’s not a one of us who in the service industry who hasn’t seen one of our former classmates, one of our former coworkers,” said Frey.
Anyone interested in volunteering for Home for Good Point in Time Count can email pat@unitedwayofthecv.org for more information.
