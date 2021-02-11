Dense Fog Again for the Morning; Rain & Storms Back Tonight

The cold front responsible for this next batch of rain will set us up for 60s tomorrow and 50s again through Valentine’s Day. For President’s Day Weekend, Saturday features the best rain coverage with wet weather around most of the day, but still expect some showers around for Valentine’s Day and Monday, too. With the weather pattern staying active next week, we’ll have to monitor for any severe weather concerns. Too far out to say with any certainty (and that goes for an Arctic blasts for NEXT weekend as well), but for now, we have two more rounds of thunderstorms on tap for Tuesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you posted in the coming days as we fine-tune the forecast because there is no denying this a complex weather pattern to nail down!