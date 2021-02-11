Man charged with manslaughter in Hamilton teen’s shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting in east Columbus Wednesday night left one woman dead and a man charged in her death.
20-year-old Elijah Daquon Farral is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the death of 18-year-old Sara Holtrop of Hamilton.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Carmel Dr. just before 7:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Holtrop was found in the living room of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m.
Farral is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
