Man flown to hospital after being shot, crashing car in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama man who was shot while in his car is now recovering from his injuries after a shooting in Lanett Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of S. 8th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a person being shot.
The unidentified victim was treated on scene before being flown to an area hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators determined that the vehicle the victim was driving at the time of the shooting had been shot into. After being shot, his vehicle collided with another vehicle unrelated to the shooting. No injuries were reported from those in the other vehicle.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295.
