Muscogee County School Board considering proposal to convert Downtown Elementary to full magnet school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy in Columbus could soon make a change to it’s curriculum that might mean a brighter future for the students who attend.
Monday, Principal Dr. Tujuan Lewis made the proposal to convert the school to a total magnet academy and implement the curriculum to that of engineering, comprising the enrollment of students who meet the admission requirements. Students who meet the entry requirements could also live anywhere in Columbus.
Muscogee County School District superintendent, Dr. David Lewis, declined to comment ahead of Tuesday’s vote, but according to school board officials, the proposal is quite favorable.
“The board is going to consider on Tuesday night, next Tuesday February 16, is for their magnet program to be switched to an engineering magnet” said school board member Pat Hugley-Green. “We will definitely take action on Tuesday. The board is considering this proposal favorably and we’ll see what happens on Tuesday.”
“This particular program allows us to engage them in a hands-on focus that focuses on engineering,” said Kia Chambers, city-wide representative of the School Board. “The goals of the curriculum they provided to us seem to be sound and definitely something I can support.”
If approved, the program could also prove to benefit Columbus’ workforce of tomorrow and provide students will valuable skills found necessary to employers, according to Sendraka Lakes, executive vice president of education, talent, and workforce development for the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
“Within that engineering skill set, you have skills like critical thinking, problem solving, analytical skills, and the ability to work as a team,” said Lakes. “And those are all things employers have indicated that they have that they need today and tomorrow.”
If the school board votes to approve the proposal, current non-magnet students would be grandfathered in under magnet status and be required to maintain good grades and have good conduct in order to stay enrolled at the school. According to Monday’s proposal, the goal is to align with Magnet Schools of America, be diverse and inclusive of all students within the school district, provide priority to neighborhood students and businesses, and involve community partnerships.
