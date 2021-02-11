Police searching for family of male found wandering at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning Military Police are asking the public for assistance locating the family of a male found wandering on post Tuesday night.
Officials say William Wiley was found wandering shortly before midnight. He has no apparent injuries. Wiley could not provide any information to identify himself. The Columbus Police Department gathered fingerprints which indicated his name and date of birth.
Wiley is between 5′5″ and 5′8″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is 18 years old. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Wiley is currently at Martin Army Community Hospital and safe.
Anyone with further information on his identity is asked to call Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222 or 706-545-5223.
