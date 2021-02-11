Staying Wet at Times for Friday & Valentine’s Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be sticking around at times for the next few days, and into our President’s Day next week. It won’t be an all-day type rain or a washout, but we will deal with ‘waves’ of rain moving through at times, so it will be best to be prepared with your umbrella at any point for any outdoor plans you may have. It looks like the best coverage will be on Friday and Saturday, with the coverage dropping as we head into Valentine’s Day. Still, watch out for some showers at times on Sunday and mornings that will start out with some patchy fog. During this time, temperatures will be dropping a bit with highs in the mid 60s on Friday and back to the 50s for Valentine’s Day weekend and early next week. President’s Day could be wet at times, but look for slightly drier weather by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system should be due in here by Thursday of next week, and we will watch for the possibility of some stronger storms in the mix before we clear things out and cool things down for *next* weekend. It’s still a long ways out, and we will have plenty of time to watch it!