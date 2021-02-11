United Way program providing new resources to Dorothy Height Elementary School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is partnering with a Muscogee County school to help bring resources to students and their families.
Poverty in the neighborhood is affecting students’ academic abilities at Dorothy Height Elementary School.
Officials say students struggle with attendance, social issues, and their health due to the lack of resources. That’s where the United Way’s Community Schools United is stepping into bring better access to students to help them reach their potential in the classrooms and at home.
“United Way has been phenomenal,” said Dr. Lamont Sheffield, principal of Dorothy Height Elementary. “It’s truly a partnership when you can come together and do what’s best for the community, for our parents, for our students, just our school family as a whole. We’re grateful for their partnership and the strategies that we will put in place to help our families succeed.”
Organizers with Community Schools United say they are also taking the time to highlight who Dorothy Height was and they will continue to do the right think to help the community.
