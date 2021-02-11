Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Area tourney play continues in Alabama

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers rode a huge fourth quarter from Zay Madden to hand the Central Red Devils a season-ending 68-58 defeat in the semifinals of the AHSAA 7A-Area 4 boys semifinals on Wednesday night in Smiths Station.
The two teams were tied 45-45 going into that final quarter when Madden took over, scoring 12 of his 17 points to lead the Panthers to victory. Donovan Pearman led all scorers with 21 points, while Xavier Carnes had 19 in a losing cause for the Red Devils.
The game marked the end of Bobby Wright’s 32-year, 600-plus win run at Central. Wright had announced he was retiring at the end of the season.
Smiths Station will play at Auburn for the Area 4 title on Saturday night at 7 pm ET, 6 pm CT.
In other area playoff action, Caleb Paige had 21 points to lead the Eufaula Tigers to an 85-55 win over the Russell County Warriors in the 6A-Area 4 boys semifinals. The Tigers will host the Opelika Bulldogs on Friday night for the area championship. The Bulldogs won on the road, topping the Valley Rams 82-60 in the other semifinal.
