Car parade held for assisted living facilities in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Assisted living residents and workers in the Chattahoochee Valley were celebrated with a car parade Friday.
The event on wheels was put together by the Professionals Serving Older Adults organization. The goal of the event is to see those working and living in the facilities with a smile on their face as COVID-19 continues to impact their daily lives.
The first of 10 stops was the Regional Rehab Hospital in Phenix City. The parade ended at Magnolia Manor in Columbus.
“So, today was all about letting not only the patients and or residents at the places that we visited (we made 10 stops) know that they are being thought of by folks outside of their facility, but also the staff,” said Van Palmer, care coordinator at Magnolia Manor. So, the workers that are there every day that give so much of themselves and work in this industry day in and day out give so much, we kind of wanted to let them know again somebody outside of their building is thinking about them and appreciates what they do.”
Professionals Serving Older Adults has monthly meetings and say they are already planning their next event for seniors and staff who care for them.
