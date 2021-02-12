Coroner’s Office: Overnight shooting in Columbus restaurant leaves one dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting has claimed the life of one person in Columbus.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says that the shooting took place inside The Suite Bar and Grill on Sidney Simons Blvd.
Newton said that the person was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
