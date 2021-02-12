COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - More Small towns are getting their share of the COVID-19 vaccine.
West Point will get the vaccine Friday.
The City of West Point is having a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the West Point Active Life Center on OG Skinner Drive Friday. Only those who meet the requirements and those who preregistered for this specific site will be vaccinated.
West Point Mayor Steve Tramell says having this pop up makes the vaccine easier and accessible to citizens.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors in West Point that aren’t able to travel to LaGrange or Hogansville, or wherever to get the vaccine shot,” said Tramell. “And it was really important to me that they come down here in West Point and I’m very grateful that they’re doing this.”
The District 4 Department of Health in LaGrange is providing 300 first-dose vaccines to West Point residents. The pop-up site will be a drive-thru set up. The department of health will be coming back to West Point March 12 to provide the second dose of the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.