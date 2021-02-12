CVCC announces new BOGO Community Scholarship

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is announcing a brand new Community Scholarship that could see students taking “buy one get one” classes this Spring.
College officials say the “Community Scholarship” is being brought to students as part of their commitment to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must:
- Complete the FAFSA
- Apply for re-admission to the College
- Have at least a 2.0 GPA
The cost of the free classes will be equivalent to the number of purchased classes, up to six hours. For example, if a student is enrolled in 12 credit hours, they will pay for six credit hours and a tuition waiver will be applied to the other six.
Spring registration for CVCC’s Term II is open through March 4.
