DA talks cracking down on violent crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The distract attorney says he’s looking to get tough on crime in the Chattahoochee Valley while still working to clear low-level offenders.
DA Mark Jones’ plan going forward is to get the jail population down.
He says if an attorney has a client in jail, he wants to talk about getting them out of jail and focus on some of Muscogee County’s pending cases.
“We need to get the jail population down by 100 to as many as possible within the next 30 days,” said Jones. “I think this will free up bed space to allow law enforcement to pursue vigorously, everyone using gun violence in our community, and lock them up.”
Jones says his office is focusing on getting guilty pleas and completing the paperwork to get people out of jail so he can focus on getting the people committing more violent crimes behind bars.
