Future of Opelika ballet studio threatened by COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On any given Tuesday night in Opelika, you can find more than just ballet being taught inside this studio.
“I gained a lot of confidence here,” said one of the Ballet Academy students.
“I can just let go and be myself,” said another.
“It’s given me a lot in my life. A lot of confidence. Good friends. Excellent posture. I have really good posture now,” said another student.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has threatened the existence of this studio.
Angela White owns the studio and teaches classes well into the evening, but by day she is a hero on the frontlines of the pandemic as a nurse practitioner.
“You have to be dedicated to really become proficient in classical ballet,” said White.
She has seen the effects of COVID-19 both in healthcare and as a business owner.
“Not without sacrifice. We’ve barely broken even ever. It’s my passion, and I’m trying to hang in there because they say a business has got to stay open seven years before you make a dime. I believe it. We’re hoping for that seven years. We’re going on our sixth season,” said White.
The studio is in survival mode and a quicker end to the pandemic would certainly help. One of her students took action into her own hands and set up a Gofundme page, and some donations have come in to help.
Her bookkeeper works the front office for free.
bregitti sumner | ballet academy volunteer
“She taught my daughter when she was very young. We had talked often about opening. She had wanted to open a studio. That was her dream. I told her ‘I’ll help you’,” said Bregitti Sumner, a Ballet Academy volunteer.
It’s been a team effort to keep the studio alive, for the love of dance.
Enrollment at the studio has been down during the pandemic, but they hope to recover this year.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.