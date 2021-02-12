Ga. Supreme Court Chief Justice Melton announces retirement from state’s highest court

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has announced his plans to step down from the state’s highest court.
Effective July 1, 2021, Chief Justice Melton will leave the Court.
“July 31 will mark my 30th year working in state government, 16 years with the Court,” Chief Justice Melton said. “This fall, all of our three children will be attending college at the same time. Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family. I do not now know what my next move will be. With this announcement, I can begin the search process in earnest.”
Chief Justice Melton was appointed to the court on July 1, 2005 by then-Governor Sonny Perdue. He became Chief Justice on Aug. 31, 2018.
“We have done great work together for the benefit of the citizens of this great state, and this Court is well-positioned to continue the high calling that has clearly been set before us. I have such a peace and confidence that justice will continue to be served,” said Chief Justice Melton.
Governor Brian Kemp will appoint a new Justice to the Court.
There is no word at this time as to who will become the next Chief Justice.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.