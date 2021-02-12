Georgia lawmakers restore $567 million for K-12 education

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have approved their changes to the current year’s budget, including more money for K-12 schools and public health and $1,000 bonuses for more than 50,000 state employees.
The House and Senate agreed to the changes by overwhelming votes on Thursday, sending House Bill 80 to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The measure spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money in the current year ending June 30.
Lawmakers agreed with Kemp’s plan to restore $567 million to the K-12 school funding formula. The plan includes $1,000 bonuses to many state employees making less than $80,000.
