Goodwill hosting multiple job fairs and workshop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting multiple job fairs in Columbus next week.
There will be over 160 positions available.
The first two job fairs will be Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 and will be hosting Lowe’s with 90 seasonal positions available, ranging from cashiers to receiver stocks.
AlaTrade Foods will seek 75 employees for production and maintenance. Feb. 18.
After both events, there will be a resume workshop for veterans and their families Friday, Feb, 19. Both the fairs and workshop will be held at Goodwill Midtown Career Center and will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
