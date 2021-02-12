Keeping Rain Around for the 3-Day Weekend

Even into next week, the unsettled weather pattern continues with rain chances in the forecast at least through Thursday. Monday and Tuesday look briefly warmer with highs back in the 60s before a short-lived cold front brings a shot of storms on Tuesday before temperatures drop back down into the 50s and 30s for Wednesday. Another storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, and past that, we’ve seen the potential for colder and drier weather NEXT week. How much colder we’ll get remains to be seen, but if we’ve learned anything from this complicated pattern over the past couple of weeks, don’t get your hopes up if you’re hoping for an Arctic Blast! We’ll keep you posted in the coming days.